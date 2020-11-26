 
     
Coronavirus/ Bucharest has over 63,689 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections, followed by counties of Cluj, Iasi, Timis

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered so far in Bucharest - 63,689 and in the counties of Cluj - 20,520, Iasi - 18,863, Timis - 18,190, Prahova - 18,096, Brasov - 18,021, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Thursday.

As many as 15,591 cases were registered in Constanta County, in Ilfov - 14,142, Bihor - 13,412, Sibiu - 13,279, Suceava - 12,754, Arges - 12,656, Bacau - 12,470.

As of Thursday, there were 449,349 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus confirmed in Romania. A total of 323,514 people were declared cured.

