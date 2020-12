The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last reporting are Bucharest - 1,088 and the counties of Constanta - 332, Brasov - 314 and Ilfov - 303, according to data transmitted on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were recorded, from the beginning of the pandemic to the present, in Bucharest - 90,486 and in the counties of Cluj - 26,723 and Iasi - 24,895, according to GCS.