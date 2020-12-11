 
     
Coronavirus/CNSU updates list of countries with high epidemiological risk

covid 19 coronavirus

A number of 30 countries remain in the yellow zone, which means that people who return to Romania from these countries, including Bulgaria, Hungary, Italy and the United States, will have to quarantine at home for 14 days, according to AGERPRES.

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Thursday evening updated the list of countries/areas with high epidemiological risk, for which quarantine at home/specified location for 14 days is required.

The following countries/areas are in the yellow zone:

* Georgia

* Serbia

* Luxembourg

* Croatia

* Montenegro

* Lithuania

* San Marino

* Andorra

* Slovenia

* Curacao

* United States of America

* Hungary

* French Polynesia

* Sweden

* Belize

* Liechtenstein

* Northern Macedonia

* Switzerland

* Austria

* Jersey

* Panama

* Bulgaria

* Palestine

* Azerbaijan

* Portugal

* Jordan

* Czech Republic

* Armenia

* Italy

* Denmark (following the detection of the circulation in the human population of some variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus coming from mink farms).

stiripesurse.ro
