Coronavirus count case of Romanians abroad reaches 5,136

The Strategic Communication Group(GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday that 5,136 Romanians abroad had been confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus, with a death toll constant at 122.

Of the 5,136 Romanian citizens confirmed as infected 1,885 are in Italy, 561 in Spain, 115 in France, 2,275 in Germany, 125 in the United Kingdom, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 4 in the USA, 105 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 5 in Greece and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil, India, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and Sweden.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, 122 Romanian citizens abroad have died - 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in Great Britain, 9 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in the US and one in Brazil.

According to GCS, of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 157 were declared cured: 135 in Germany, 10 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.