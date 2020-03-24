Coronavirus death toll in Romania reaches 8

The eighth death caused by the coronavirus was recorded on Tuesday morning in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

According to the GCS, the death is of a man aged 70, admitted to the Clinical Infectious Disease Hospital in Craiova, confirmed positive on March 19. The patient arrived on March 7 from Italy with his daughter, who is currently in self-isolation.

The patient was admitted on March 19 to the SCBI with respiratory insufficiency, being admitted to the ICU section of the hospital. He had pre-existing conditions for which he had an insulin treatment. Furthermore, the patient had second-degree obesity.