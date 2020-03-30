Coronavirus death toll reaches 46

Two more people infected with the new coronavirus have died, informs, on Monday, the Strategic Communication Group, so far, in Romania, 46 deaths have been recorded.

It's about two men, aged 57 and 70, both from Timis County.

The 57-year-old patient died on Sunday at the Timisoara Infectious Diseases Hospital. The man had heart disease, TB and type II diabetes - family contact - Germany.

The second man, 70 years old, died on March 29 at the Timisoara Hospital for Infectious Diseases. The man had heart disease, type II diabetes and had been "in contact with a confirmed case."