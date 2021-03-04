 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus/GCS: 1,070 patients in intensive care, 9,035 persons hospitalized

spitalmilitarsb.ro
terapie intensiva ATI

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports that 9,035 people infected with COVID-19 are hospitalized on Thursday in specialized health units, of whom 1,070 in intensive care, according to AGERPRES.

In total, 44,712 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 13,011 are in institutional isolation in Romania.

Also, 50,327 people are in quarantine at home and 120 in institutional quarantine - according to GCS.

In the past 24 hours, 3,667 calls were registered to the single emergency number 112 and 589 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), established especially for informing citizens.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.