Coronavirus/GCS: 1,070 patients in intensive care, 9,035 persons hospitalized

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports that 9,035 people infected with COVID-19 are hospitalized on Thursday in specialized health units, of whom 1,070 in intensive care, according to AGERPRES.

In total, 44,712 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 13,011 are in institutional isolation in Romania.

Also, 50,327 people are in quarantine at home and 120 in institutional quarantine - according to GCS.

In the past 24 hours, 3,667 calls were registered to the single emergency number 112 and 589 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), established especially for informing citizens.