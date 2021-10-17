Coronavirus / GCS: 3,104 fines in the last 24 hours

Police and gendarmes have enforced, in the last 24 hours, 3,104 sanctions totaling 491,350 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.

Also, through the competent structures of the Police, two criminal files were drawn up.

Violations of the sanitary protection norms can be reported to TELVERDE 0800.800.165, operationalized by the Ministry of Interior, the calls being taken over by a dispatcher in an integrated system and distributed to the territorial structures for verification, GCS states, Agerpres informs.