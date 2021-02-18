 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus/GCS: 5,228 fines in the past 24 hours, total value - 1,029,115 lei

Mediafax
amenda amenzi politist

Police and gendarmes have issued, in the past 24 hours, 5,228 sanctions for minor offenses, totaling 1,029,115 lei, as a result of violations of the provisions of Law No. 55/2020 on some measures meant to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

In the past 24 hours, 2,381 calls were registered to the single emergency number 112 and 625 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), established especially for informing citizens.

Also, through the relevant structures of the Police, four criminal files were opened, on Wednesday, for hampering fight against diseases, which offence is provided and punished by art. 352 of the Criminal Code.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.