Coronavirus/GCS: 5,228 fines in the past 24 hours, total value - 1,029,115 lei

Police and gendarmes have issued, in the past 24 hours, 5,228 sanctions for minor offenses, totaling 1,029,115 lei, as a result of violations of the provisions of Law No. 55/2020 on some measures meant to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

In the past 24 hours, 2,381 calls were registered to the single emergency number 112 and 625 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), established especially for informing citizens.

Also, through the relevant structures of the Police, four criminal files were opened, on Wednesday, for hampering fight against diseases, which offence is provided and punished by art. 352 of the Criminal Code.