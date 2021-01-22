Coronavirus/GCS: Bucharest, for 3rd day in yellow zone, with infection of 2.52 cases in 1,000 people

Bucharest remains in the yellow zone for the third day in terms of infection rate with the novel coronavirus, cumulated at 14 days, after registering 2.52 cases in 1,000 inhabitants on Friday, decreasing compared to the previous day, when it had 2.69 cases in 1,000 inhabitants, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

Remained in the red zone are the counties of Timis, with 3.75 cases in 1,000 inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous day, when the incidence was 3.93, Ilfov, with 3.07, decreasing compared to the previous day (3.12), and Cluj - 3.13, decreasing compared to the previous day (3.31).

In contrast, 12 counties are in the yellow zone (between 1.5 and 3 cases in 1,000 inhabitants) and 27 counties in the green zone (fewer than 1.5 cases in 1,000 inhabitants), the lowest rates of infection with SARS- CoV-2 registering in the counties of Olt - 0.58, Buzau - 0.6, Vrancea - 0.6, Harghita - 0.63 and Covasna - 0.83.