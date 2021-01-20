Coronavirus/GCS: Bucharest, most new cases - 257, followed by Timis, Cluj counties

The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 257 and Timis - 194, Cluj - 186, Brasov - 150, Iasi - 125 , Constanta - 121, Ilfov - 120, Suceava - 114 counties, according to the data reported on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Mehedinti - 13, Tulcea - 15, Buzau - 16, Ialomita - 21 and Valcea - 24.

In total, 3,000 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported, compared to the last report, following tests performed at the national level.