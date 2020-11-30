Coronavirus/ GCS: Constanta County infection rate still over 7; Bucharest - 6.29

Constanta County has remained the only one in Romania with a SARS-CoV-2 infection rate of over 7 per thousand inhabitants in the last two weeks, according to the report released by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Monday, as reported by AGERPRES.

According to GCS, Constanta County remains on top of the nationwide ranking in terms of infection rate with the new coronavirus, with 7.49, compared to 7.58 the previous day.

On the next places are Sibiu County - 6.82, decreasing compared to the previous day, when it registered 7.13, then Cluj County with 6.38, as against 6.29 the previous day, and Bucharest, with 6.29, down from the previous day, when it registered 6.46.

Brasov County remains on the fourth place, with an incidence rate of 6.18, compared to 6.68 previously.

A high infection rate is also registered in the counties of Arad - 5.33, Timis - 4.58, Prahova - 4.45, Bihor 4.44 and Alba - 5.23.

The counties with low incidence of infection cases per thousand inhabitants, in the last two weeks, are Gorj - 1.45, Harghita - 1.47 and Vrancea - 1.7.

Gorj and Harghita counties are the only ones in the green area.