Coronavirus/GCS: Ilfov County - in the red zone

Ilfov County has switched to the red zone, with 3.01 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, increasing compared to the previous day, when it recorded 2.85, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

The other counties in the red zone are Cluj, with 3.20 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, increasing compared to the previous day, when it had 3.15; Timis County, with 5.02 cases per thousand inhabitants and Maramures county, where the incidence rate is 3.07.

Capital City Bucharest is in the yellow zone in terms of the rate of infection with the novel coronavirus cumulated at 14 days, with 2.56 cases per thousand inhabitants, increasing compared to the previous day, when it saw 2.48 cases per thousand inhabitants.

Another 11 counties are found in the yellow zone (incidence between 1.5 and 3), among them the highest infection rates having been recorded in Brasov - 2.94, Hunedoara - 2.52 Alba - 2.38.

A number of 26 counties are in the green zone (less than 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection having been recorded in Buzau - 0.70, Calarasi - 0.71 , Harghita - 0.72, Prahova - 0.72, Vrancea - 0.78, Olt - 0.78.

According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections compared to the last report are Bucharest - 454 and Cluj - 326 Timis - 209, Constanta - 188, Cluj - 187, Brasov - 179, Hunedoara - 126 counties.

The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Tulcea - 16, Calarasi - 17, Caras-Severin - 18.

In the past 24 hours, 3,950 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded.