Coronavirus/GCS: Infection rate in Bucharest 6.77 per thousand; Constanta still has highest rate, of 7.09

The infection rate with the novel coronavirus has decreased, in the past 24 hours, to 7.09 per thousand inhabitants in the Constanta County, which still has the highest infection rate in Romania, while Bucharest comes in second, with an infection rate of 6.77, as reported by AGERPRES.

According to the latest report of the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), Constanta County's infection rate is decreasing, now being at 7.09 per thousand inhabitants, while it remains the highest in the country, with Bucharest coming in second, with 6.77 cases per thousand, followed by Ilfov County, with 6.14.

An incidence of over 5 per thousand inhabitants is still recorded in Cluj - 5.45 and Brasov - 5.07 counties.

The counties with a low incidence of infections per thousand inhabitants in the last two weeks are Harghita - 1.11, Gorj - 1.16 and Olt - 1.24.