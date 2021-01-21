 
     
Coronavirus/GCS: Infection rate in Capital City stays in yellow zone

Bucharest remains in the yellow zone in terms of the infection rate with the novel coronavirus, cumulated at 14 days, after recording 2.69 cases per thousand inhabitants on Thursday, down from the previous day, when it had 2.96 cases per thousand inhabitants, reported the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

Timis county remained in the red zone, with 3.93 cases per thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous day, when the incidence was 4.07 cases per thousand inhabitants. Ilfov also remained in the red zone, with 3.12, decreasing significantly compared to the previous day (3.48), and so did Cluj county - 3.31, decreasing compared to the previous day (3.49).

In exchange, 16 counties are now in the yellow zone (between 1.5 and 3 cases per thousand inhabitants) and 23 counties in the green zone (less than 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the lowest rates of infection with SARS-CoV-2 being seen in Olt - 0.54, Buzau - 0.63, Vrancea - 0.66, Harghita - 0.68 and Gorj - 0.89 counties.

 

