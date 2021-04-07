Coronavirus/ Ilfov County, the highest incidence - 8.66 cases per thousand inhabitants

Ilfov County, with 8.66 cases per thousand inhabitants, still has the highest incidence rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection, slightly lower than the previous day (8.68 ), according to the data communicated, on Wednesday, by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

In Bucharest, the infection rate is 6.91 cases per thousand inhabitants, a slight decrease compared to the previous day (6.92), agerpres.ro confirms.

In the red zone there are also the counties of Cluj - 6.62, Brasov - 4.92, Timis - 4.87, Hunedoara - 4.50, Constanta - 4.18, Arad - 3.86, Alba - 3.82, Sibiu - 3.38, Galati - 3.32, Bihor - 3.22, Giurgiu - 3.19, Valcea - 3.09.