Coronavirus infection rate highest in Ilfov County, at 5 per 1,000 population

Ilfov County still registers the highest 14-day cumulative number of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Romania, with 5 cases per 1,000 population, followed by Timis with 4.13 cases, Bucharest with 4.01, Cluj - 3.61 and Constanta - 3.02, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.

The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are: Bucharest - 662 and the counties of Timis - 158, Ilfov - 154, Cluj - 151, Maramures - 144 and Constanta - 129, according to GCS.