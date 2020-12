The infection rate for the novel coronavirus over 14 days is 7.01 per thousand people in Bucharest, the capital being followed by the counties of Ilfov and Constanta, with an incidence of 6.64 and 6.28, respectively, informs, on Tuesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

Also on Tuesday, the GCS announced that "distinctly from the cases newly-confirmed, following the retesting of patients, 947 persons were reconfirmed positive."