Coronavirus/ INSP - weekly report: 38.1% of deaths - in Bucharest, counties of Constanta, Timis, Bihor, Iasi

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reported on Tuesday that 38.1% of all deaths in people infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded in the week of January 4-10, 2021, in Bucharest and in the counties of Constanta, Timis, Bihor and Iasi.

According to the weekly report, 37.4% of all cases are from Bucharest, Timis, Cluj, Ilfov and Iasi.

Since the beginning of the pandemic until now, one in 66 cases has been reported in medical staff.According to the INSP, 84.4% of all deaths were in people over 60 and 59.9% of those who died were men.The same report shows that 95.1% of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.