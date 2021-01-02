 
     
Coronavirus latest/ 1,117 ICU patients, hospitalised Covid patients 8,723

As many as 8,723 COVID-19 patients are being treated in health facilities, of whom 1,117 are in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Saturday, according to AGERPRES.

31,355 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 8,858 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 46,736 people are in quarantine at home, and 59 are placed in institutional quarantine.

In the past 24 hours, law enforcement issued 2,795 COVID-19 fines worth a combined 684,251 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on specific measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the Police found three instances of thwarting disease control, a crime under Article 352 of the Criminal Code, GCS said.

