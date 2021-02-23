 
     
Coronavirus latest/ Bucharest reports highest daily case count - 336, followed by Timis, Maramures counties

test COVID-19

The areas with the most newly confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases from the previous daily reporting are Bucharest City with 336, followed by the counties of Timis - 287, Maramures - 169, Brasov - 144, Cluj -128, and Dambovita - 101, according to the report released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

The fewest new cases were reported in the counties of Mures - 13, Calarasi - 14, Braila - 18, Covasna and Mehedinti - 19 each.

Romania's daily tally on Tuesday is of 3,382 new cases of SARS-CoV-2, following over 32,000 tests performed nationwide.

