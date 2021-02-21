Coronavirus latest/ Bucharest reports highest daily case count - 477, followed by Timis, Cluj counties

The areas with the most newly confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases from the previous daily reporting are Bucharest City with 477, followed by the counties of Timis - 235, Cluj -169, Maramures - 123, Ilfov - 121, and Brasov - 118, according to the report released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

The fewest new cases were reported in the counties of Tulcea - 0, Valcea - 6, Ialomita - 9, Harghita - 11, Braila - 11, Calarasi - 12, Bistrita-Nasaud - 15, Vrancea - 16.

Romania's daily tally on Sunday is 2,419 new cases of SARS-CoV-2, following 16,651 tests performed nationwide.