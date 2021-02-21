 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus latest/ Bucharest reports highest daily case count - 477, followed by Timis, Cluj counties

forbes.ro
COVID-19 test pozitiv

The areas with the most newly confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases from the previous daily reporting are Bucharest City with 477, followed by the counties of Timis - 235, Cluj -169, Maramures - 123, Ilfov - 121, and Brasov - 118, according to the report released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

The fewest new cases were reported in the counties of Tulcea - 0, Valcea - 6, Ialomita - 9, Harghita - 11, Braila - 11, Calarasi - 12, Bistrita-Nasaud - 15, Vrancea - 16.

Romania's daily tally on Sunday is 2,419 new cases of SARS-CoV-2, following 16,651 tests performed nationwide.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.