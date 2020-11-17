Coronavirus /Latest COVID-19 weekly report: 30.7% of total deaths in Arad, Bucharest, Timisoara, Mures, Sibiu

More than 30% of all COVID-19-related deaths in Romania recorded last week were in Arad, Bucharest, Timis, Mures and Sibiu, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) said on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

According to the weekly surveillance report, based on data reported in the November 9-15 week, 30.7% the total death toll in Romania were reported by in Arad, Bucharest, Timis, Mures and Sibiu.

In the same week, 31.9% of all cases were reported by Bucharest, Cluj, Sibiu, Constanta and Ilfov.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1 in 52 cases has been reported in medical staff.

According to INSP, 83.1% of all deaths were in people over 60, and 59.2% were in men.

According to the same report, 95.3% of the deceased had at least one comorbidity.