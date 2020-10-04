Coronavirus latest: Romania's COVID-19 case count at 135,900, death toll hits 5,003

Romania's novel coronavirus caseload surged by a total of 3,899 since our last report following national tests, taking the total number of infected persons to 135,900, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported this weekend.

These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.Romania's death toll from COVID-19 hit 5,003 since our latest report, with 32 deaths announced by GCS on Saturday and another 56 on Sunday morning. The latest victims are 53 men and 35 women from the counties of Alba, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Braila, Brasov, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Covasna, Dambovita, Galati, Girgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iasi, Mehedinti, Mures, Olt, Prahova, Salaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timis, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest City.Of these, one death was in the 30 - 39 years age range, five were in the 40 - 49 years age range, seven in the 50 - 59 age range, 22 in the 60 - 69 age range, 32 fatalities in the 70 - 79 age range and 21 in the 80+ age group.With one exception, all the recorded fatalities were in patients who had underlying medical conditions.Bucharest City (336), Iasi County (127), Bacau (107) and Brasov (82) recorded the most significant number of new cases in the past 24 hours.Most COVID-19 cases so far have been registered in Bucharest - 18,827 and in the counties of Suceava - 6,765, Brasov - 6,369, Prahova - 6,154, Arges - 5,587, and Iasi - 5,557.7,826 people with COVID-19 are being treated in health facilities, the Strategic Communication Group says, adding that 598 patients are in intensive care.As many as 11,378 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 7,591 are in institutional isolation.Also, 23,334 people are in quarantine at home, and 55 in institutional quarantine.The GCS data show that 108,135 patients had been declared cured as of October 4.According to the GCS, 2,510,209 tests have been processed nationwide.A total of 396 people were retested and reconfirmed positive with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the GCS adds.The number of Romanians abroad confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus is 6,702, while the number of out-of-country coronavirus-related Romanian fatalities remained also steady at 126; 733 Romanians abroad were declared cured.