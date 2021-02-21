Coronavirus latest: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 2,419, death toll at 19,847

A number of 2,419 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered in the last 24 hours following 16,651 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Sunday.

These are all cases that have not previously tested positive, the GCS states.

As many as 779,695 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania as of Sunday. Of these, 724,333 were declared cured.

To date, 5,874,883 RT-PCR tests and 249,466 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

The number of RT-PCR tests performed in the last 24 hours is 12,962 (7,063 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 5,683 on request), as well as 3,683 rapid antigen tests.

The number of COVID-related fatalities increased by 52 in the last 24 hours - 23 men and 29 women, taking the death toll to 19,847.

One death was in the 30 - 39 age range, three were in the 50 - 59 age range, 16 in the 60 - 69 range, 19 in the 70 - 79 age category and 13 deaths in the 80-plus group.

As many as 50 of the reported deaths were in patients who had underlying medical conditions, one patient had no such conditions, and for one fatality no underlying health conditions were reported so far.