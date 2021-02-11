Coronavirus latest/Timis, Maramures counties in red high-risk infection zone

The counties of Timis and Maramures remain in the red high-risk Covid infection zone, with 14-day cumulative infection rates of 3.56 and 3.12 cases per thousand population, both slightly higher than on Wednesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced today, according to AGERPRES.

Bucharest City remains in the yellow low-risk infection zone with a 14-day cumulative infection rate of 1.92 cases per thousand population as of Thursday.

Another 7 counties are in the yellow zone (with incidence rates between 1.5 and 3) and 32 counties are in the green zone (less than 1.5 cases per thousand population, with the lowest rates in the counties of Vrancea - 0.33, Harghita - 0.51, Tulcea - 0.53, Arges - 0.57 and Buzau - 0.59.