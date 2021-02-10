Coronavirus/ Maramures County re-enters red zone

The northern Maramures County entered the red zone again after recording an incidence of 3.07 cases per thousand inhabitants on Wednesday, up from Tuesday, when it had 2.97 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

Timis County, which recorded 3.53 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, up from the previous day, when it had 3.51 cases per thousand inhabitants, stays in the red zone.

Bucharest remains in the yellow zone in terms of the 14-day cumulative infection rate, after registering 1.89 cases per thousand inhabitants on Wednesday.