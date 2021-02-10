 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus/ Maramures County re-enters red zone

forbes.ro
COVID-19 test pozitiv

The northern Maramures County entered the red zone again after recording an incidence of 3.07 cases per thousand inhabitants on Wednesday, up from Tuesday, when it had 2.97 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

Timis County, which recorded 3.53 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, up from the previous day, when it had 3.51 cases per thousand inhabitants, stays in the red zone.

Bucharest remains in the yellow zone in terms of the 14-day cumulative infection rate, after registering 1.89 cases per thousand inhabitants on Wednesday.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.