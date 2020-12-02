Coronavirus/ Number of ICU patients critical at 1,260, hospitalised Covid patients 13,529

As many as 13,529 COVID-19 patients are being treated in health facilities, of whom 1,260 are in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

39,652 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 11,860 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 63,957 people are in quarantine at home, and 63 are placed in institutional quarantine.

In the past 24 hours, law enforcement issued 6,081 COVID-19 fines worth a combined 1,065,145 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on specific measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, GCS said.