Coronavirus/Number of Romanians abroad infected with novel coronavirus steady at 6,914

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus remains at 6,914 and the number of deaths stays unchanged at 127, announced, on Thursday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

In Romania, policemen and gendarmes have issued, in the past 24 hours, 6,124 fines, worth 1,021,420 RON, following infringements of the provisions of Law no. 55/2020 regarding some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the GCS also announces.