Coronavirus/ Ombudsman requests measures for vulnerable institutionalized persons and persons with disabilities

The Ombudsman requests measures for the vulnerable institutionalized persons and for those with disabilities, in the context of the coronavirus epidemic.

Given the cases of infection with the novel coronavirus of elderly institutionalized persons in public or private centers, the Ombudsman recommends that the Interior minister call on prefects to notify all state and private centers with regards to the necessity for better enforcement of protection rules for institutionalized persons such as access of employees in centers, the training of personnel by representatives of county public health directorates regarding the way to correctly use protection equipment, as well as regarding the establishment of supply, cleaning chains in order to eliminate any risk for contamination, a release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES shows.

According to the quoted source, the mass-media is reporting more and more cases of infection of elderly institutionalized persons in public or private centers for the care of elderly persons, which proves that the public authorities "didn't take sufficient protection measures against the coronavirus".

"None of the ordinances issued on the basis of Decree no. 195 regarding the establishment of the state of emergency at national level makes reference to institutionalized persons, be them elderly persons, persons with disabilities or children, although in such centers social distancing represents a problem and ensuring the measures of public hygiene involves additional efforts to prevent the spread of the virus among institutionalized persons and the personnel that ensures their care," the Ombudsman mentions.

Furthermore, the Ombudsman requests measures regarding persons with disabilities that are not in institutionalized care.

The persons with disabilities that are not institutionalized, especially those with some degree of dependency due to their disability, need specialized care during the state of emergency aimed at the following: ensuring their additional hygiene methods necessary to prevent infection with the coronavirus; supplying themselves with necessary food and medicine; following the treatments that cannot be delayed and benefiting from the continuity of necessary care services, the quoted source also mentions.

The Ombudsman states that persons with disabilities which are independent may also need special protection measures from the state to ensure equal chances for them in regards to protection from infection with the novel coronavirus.