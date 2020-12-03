Coronavirus/PM Orban: Almost daily number of persons cured is higher than those getting infected

The percent-positive rate for the novel coronavirus has been higher in the last three days because fewer tests have been carried out, being days off, on Thursday said Prime minister Ludovic Orban, adding that there was a decrease in the number of cases the previous week, and almost every day the number of those who is cured ended up being higher than those who become infected, according to AGERPRES.

"You are referring to the percentage of people having tested positive in the percentage of people being tested. You've seen this percentage in the last three days because there have been days off and fewer tests have been carried out, you've seen it higher because the priority cases are being tested and that's why the positivity rate is higher. We will see in the coming days," Orban said, in reply to a question about the increase of the positivity rate.

He added that the percent-positive rate per week has dropped.

"What I can tell you is that, the week before, we had a weekly decrease in the number of cases by more than 2,000 cases, we had by more than 2,000 fewer cases. The percent-positive rate per week also decreased, obviously, from the week's cumulative cases. We have started to see that almost every day the number of people who are cured is higher than the number of people who get infected," Orban concluded.