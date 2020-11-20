 
     
Coronavirus/ Sibiu County first in infection rate, followed by Ilfov County

Sibiu County remains the first in what regards the infection rate for COVID-19, but drops to 8.9 per thousand people, while Ilfov County became second, with a SARS-CoV-2 infection rate of 7.89 per thousand people, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

Cluj County is third, with an incidence of 7.31 per thousand people.

Bucharest has an incidence of 5.79 per thousand people, an increase over Thursday, when the rate stood at 5.66.

None of the country's counties are in the green scenario.

