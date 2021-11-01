Coronavirus UPDATE: 6,993 new COVID-19 cases, 322 deaths. Most new cases in Bucharest

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday morning that in the last 24 hours 6,993 cases of people with the SARS-CoV-2 infection and 322 deaths were reported, including 11 prior to the reference range.

Until Monday, 1,655,024 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, of which 8,476 are of reinfected patients, tested positive at a period of more than 180 days after the first infection and 1,405,694 patients have been declared cured.

Throughout the country, 10,316,397 RT-PCR tests and 4,465,286 rapid antigen tests have been processed so far.

In the last 24 hours, 9,201 RT-PCR tests were performed (5,855 based on case definition and medical protocol and 3,346 on request) and 19,008 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 607 people were reconfirmed positive.

Most new cases of COVID-19, in Bucharest

The most new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 from the last report were registered in Bucharest - 1,283 and the counties of Constanta - 447, Ilfov - 401, Sibiu - 382, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday, Agerpres informs.

The fewest cases of COVID-19 were registered in the counties of Covasna - 29, Teleorman - 39, Caras-Severin - 56, Harghita - 58.

The capital has an incidence of 13,87 cases per thousand inhabitants, being the 10th day of slight decline.

The county of Ilfov has the largest case incidence, cumulated at 14 days, with 15.55 cases per thousand inhabitants. Large case incidence is also registered in the counties of Prahova - 11.64, Bihor - 10.64, Alba - 10.54, Brasov - 10.23, Arad - 10.10.

All counties are in the red scenario (with over three cases per thousand inhabitants).

322 deaths in COVID-19 patients, including 11 prior to reference interval

A total of 322 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the last 24 hours, of which 11 prior to the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday .

According to GCS, 151 men and 171 women died in various hospitals in the country.

Of the 322 deaths, one was registered in the 20-29 years age category, four in the 30-39 years age range, 14 in the 40-49 years range, 33 in the 50-59 years age category, 89 in the 60-69 years age category, 87 in the 70-79 years age range and 94 in the +80 years age category.

As many as 282 of the registered deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, 39 deceased patients did not register comorbidities, and for one deceased patient no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Out of a total of 322 patients who died, 287 were unvaccinated and 35 were vaccinated. The 35 vaccinated deceased patients ranged in age from 40 to 49 years and over 80 years. 32 of the vaccinated deceased patients had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for three patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 48,073 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.

1,876 patients infected with COVID-19 in ICU, including 29 children

As many as 20,561 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in health facilities, of whom 460 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.

According to the source, 1,876 patients are admitted in intensive care wards, of whom 29 are children.

On the territory of Romania, 146,431 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 19,372 are in institutional isolation. Moreover, 59,337 people are in home quarantine, while 96 people are in institutional quarantine.