Coronavirus update

A number of 363 deaths were recorded in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday.

Two deaths were reported before the reference interval, in September, in Ialomita and Timis counties.

According to GCS, there were 182 men and 183 women infected with COVID-19 who died.

Among those infected with SARS-CoV-2 who died was also a 13-year-old girl from Bacau County, without comorbidities, unvaccinated, and a 29-year-old man from Gorj County, who had comorbidities and was unvaccinated.

According to the GCS, 351 deaths were reported in patients who experienced comorbidities, nine patients did not report comorbidities, and for five no comorbidities have been reported to date.

Out of a total of 365 patients who died, 325 were unvaccinated against COVID and 40 were vaccinated. The 40 vaccinated deceased patients ranged in age from 40 to 80, and 39 had comorbidities. No comorbidities were reported for one of this patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 41,130 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.

1,729 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including 38 children

As many as 18,000 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, including 442 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday.

According to GCS, out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 1,729 patients, including 38 children, are in intensive care.

In Romania, 125,797 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 16,606 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 59,229 people are in quarantine at home and 176 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, 8,213 COVID-19 related calls were reported to the 112 emergency line, and 642 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free COVID-19 information line.

396 fixed&mobile ventilators, 20 concentrators from SN Unifarm SA to be distributed to hospitals

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Friday that SN Unifarm SA should transmit to the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), through the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU), in free, emergency use, 396 fixed and mobile ventilators and 20 concentrators, and this medical equipment will be distributed to the health facilities, Agerpres informs.

According to a CNSU press release, the decision was made taking into account the exponential increase in the number of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which determined the overcrowding of the health units and especially of the emergency reception units and intensive care units with patients who have developed severe or serious forms and who require invasive or non-invasive respiratory support. Also, it was taken into account the immediate need for medical equipment with the capacity to provide respiratory support within the health units and in relation to the delivery times of such equipment through public procurement.

The national company Unifarm SA has in stock medical equipment that can be used to provide medical assistance for patients with severe and grave forms of COVID-19.

Earlier, Prime Minister Florin Citu informed that steps are being taken to use in hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients the medical equipment located at Unifarm SA.

2,448 fines imposed in last 24 hours

Police and gendarmes have applied, in the last 24 hours, 2,448 fines totaling 342,250 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday.

Violations of the sanitary protection norms can be reported to TELVERDE 0800.800.165, operationalized by the Ministry of Interior, the calls being taken over by a dispatcher in an integrated system and distributed to the territorial structures for verification, GCS states.

Bucharest ranks first in most new cases of COVID-19 infection

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report were registered in Bucharest - 3,123 and in the counties of Iasi - 1,150, Constanta - 848, Ilfov - 747 and Timis - 657, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday.

The fewest new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the counties of Covasna - 66 and Salaj - 102.

Bucharest has an incidence rate of 15.83 cases per thousand inhabitants.

The County of Ilfov (that is surrounding the Romanian Capital City) ranks first in terms of the incidence of infections, cumulated at 14 days, with 16.26 cases per thousand inhabitants. The counties of Timis - 10,56 and Cluj - 8,71- also register high incidence.

Along those, there are also 37 counties in the red zone (over three cases per thousand inhabitants), while in the yellow zone there is only the Covasna County.