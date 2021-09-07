Coronavirus updates (GCS/ INSP)

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) on Tuesday informs that, by September 5, 2,563 cases of such worrying strains of SARS-CoV-2 were confirmed, of which 1,722 were cases of Alpha strains, 11 Beta, 23 Gamma and 807 were Delta cases.

According to the INSP, until September 5, the confirmation rate of cases of SARS-CoV-2 worrying mutations was 81%.

As of the mentioned date, a number of 3,166 sequencers were reported to the INSP - CNSCBT (National Centre for Communicable Diseases Surveillance and Control). The seven laboratories that reported these results are the "Cantacuzino" Institute's laboratory, the "Matei Bals" Institute's laboratory, MedLife's laboratory, the "Stefan cel Mare" University of Suceava's laboratory, the "Stefan S. Nicolau" Institute of Virology's laboratory, and the CRGM of SCJU Craiova's and "Pro Vitam" Saint George's laboratorites, Agerpres informs.

75 confirmed deaths with SARS-CoV-2 mutations of concern were recorded and reported to the INSP - CNSCBT, of which 27 were Alpha strain cases, 3 Gamma and 45 Delta.

Of the 807 cases confirmed with the Delta strain, 191 (23.7%) had been reported in people that were vaccinated: 7 incompletely and 184 completely vaccinated (22.8% of the total).

"We remind you that one of the selection criteria for COVID-19 cases for sequencing is vaccination, so the proportion of vaccinated cases out of the total number of cases confirmed with the Delta strain does not reflect the situation in the general population, but in a selected group," the same source specified.

As many as 48 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 (25 men and 23 women) were reported dead in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 34,762, shows data released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

One death was in the 10 - 19 years age range, one in the 30 - 39 years age range, one in the 40 - 49 years age range, seven in the 50 - 59 age range, 11 in the 60 - 69 age range, 13 in the 70 - 79 years age range, and 14 fatalities were in the 80+ age group.

With three exceptions, all the recorded fatalities were in patients who had underlying medical conditions.

A number of 3,527 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of which 101 are children, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Tuesday.

According to the quoted source, the intensive care units are holding 426 patients, 6 among them being children.

In Romania, 11,513 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 3,177 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 53,748 people are in quarantine at home and 76 people are in institutional quarantine.

As many as 2,033 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with 45,430 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Tuesday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.

As of Tuesday, 1,109,076 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 1,059,637 patients have been declared cured.

Countrywide, 9,195,354 RT-PCR tests and 2,566,396 rapid antigen tests have been processed so far.

In the past 24 hours, 17,078 RT-PCR tests were performed (7,798 based on case definition and medical protocol and 9,280 on request) and 28,352 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 246 people were reconfirmed positive.