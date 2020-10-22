Cosmin Boiangiu - elected Executive Director of European Labour Authority; ForMin Aurescu: A success of Romanian diplomacy

Cosmin Boiangiu has recently been elected as head of the European Labour Authority, about which Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said it was "a great achievement for the Romanian diplomacy."

"Romania has won the elections today for the top executive position at the European Labour Authority. Warm congratulations to diplomat Cosmin Boiangiu for this well-deserved position! This is a great achievement for the Romanian diplomacy and excellent news for EU social agenda," Aurescu wrote on Twitter.The European Labour Authority is a new permanent structure of the European Union. According to the Website of the European Council, one of the purposes of the authority is to improve cross-border cooperation, in order to ensure free movement of the workers and the freedom to provide services within the EU.The Authority has a council and one Executive Director.Cosmin Boiangiu is a diplomat and since 2016 he has been deputy to the Permanent Representative of Romania to the European Union.