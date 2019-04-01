COSR vice president Morariu: Romania may consider bid for 2036 Summer Olympics

Octavian Morariu, member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and vice-president of the Romanian Olympic and Sporting Committee (COSR) said in an interview with AGERPRES that Romania may consider organizing the 2036 Summer Olympics, and emphasized that with the necessary political will, a winter edition could be hosted in the Brasov area even earlier, in 2030.

The IOC official pointed to the financial effort required by the organization of the Summer Olympics, but said that a relevant bid could be prepared through a well-established strategy spanning the next 10 years.

Morariu is optimistic about the chances of the Romanian athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, anticipating even better results than at the previous edition of the Games held in Rio de Janeiro.

The CIO official praised the government's move to increase the budget allocated to sport in 2019, but he remarked that it is very important for the budget to stay at the same level in the next years.

Octavian Morariu further advocates the funding of the federations through the Romanian Olympic and Sporting Committee, as is the case in several European countries. In Morariu's opinion, another change that could help Romanian sports is the modification of the tax legislation for federations to more easily get revenues of their own in order to properly remunerate experts and coaches.