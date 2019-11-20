Cotroceni Palace - illuminated in blue on World Children's Day

The Cotroceni Presidential Palace will be illuminated, on Wednesday, in blue on the World Children's Day.

"Today, 20 November, is the World Children's Day. This year it marks three decades since the ratification of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Presidential Administration joins the UNICEF Romania campaign and similar initiatives throughout the world by illuminating in blue the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, starting at 19:00 hrs," reads a release of the Presidency.

According to the quoted source, the purpose of this action is to reconfirm the support Romania gives to respecting and promoting the rights of children.

"This approach is an alarm signal regarding the cases of violation of these rights, but also an urge addressed to the decision-makers and the civil society to cooperate in order to increase the quality of children's life in Romania and to get involved in ensuring a quality educational process," says the Presidential Administration