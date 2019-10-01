Cotroceni Presidential Palace to be lit in pink on International Day against breast cancer

The Cotroceni Presidential Palace will be lit in pink on Tuesday, as of 19:00hrs on the International Day against breast cancer, in sign of solidarity and empathy with the women who confronted or are confronting with this condition, a release of the Presidential Administration informs.

"The meaning of this demarche is to rise awareness over the importance of prevention and early detection of breast cancer. Unfortunately, cancer is the most urgent public health problem worldwide and our country is no exception. Breast cancer is the second most frequent form of cancer in Romania and, in many cases, the disease is detected when it is already in an advanced stage. Romanians are increasingly aware of the importance of prevention and information over maintaining their own health and today's actions contribute to this thing," the release shows.

The Presidential Administration marks the International Day against breast cancer for the fourth consecutive year.