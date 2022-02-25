Court denies request to declare chief banker Isarescu informant of communist political police

The Bucharest Court of Appeal on Friday refused to take up a request submitted by the National Council for the Study of Securitate Archives (CNSAS) for the court to ascertain that Governor of the National Bank of Romania Mugur Isarescu was an informant of the late political police Securitate.

The court's decision is not final.

The CAB decision comes after the Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) on November 23, 2021 took up a constitutionality objection filed by Isarescu and ruled that Law 161/2019 amending and supplementing Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 24/2008 on access to the dossiers kept by Securitate on people and exposing Securitate as political police is unconstitutional in its entirety, Agerpres.ro informs.

During the trial, Mugur Isarescu's lawyer, former Minister of Justice Valeriu Stoica, requested and obtained from the judges the unconstitutionality objection filed with CCR over the legal provisions based on which CNSAS declared Isarescu an informant of the late Securitate, namely Law 161/2019 in its entirety, as well as Article 12 (1) of OUG 24 /2008 and Article 2 (b) (i) of OUG 24/2008.

In June 2020, CNSAS asked in court filings with the Bucharest Court of Appeal to declare Isarescu a Securitate informant.

It claims that Isarescu acted as an informant between 1979 and 1989, providing the Securitate with information disclosing activities running contrary to the totalitarian communist regime, such as negative comments about living standards in Romania.

According to CNSAS, the information provided by Isarescu mentions activities or attitudes contrary to the totalitarian communist regime.

In the opinion of CNSAS, such information restricted fundamental human rights and freedoms.