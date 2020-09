Court rules no gov't-Parliament conflict after censure motion tabled in special session (sources)

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) ruled on Tuesday that there is no legal conflict between the government and Parliament following the tabling of a motion of censure in an extraordinary session, sources with CCR told AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The court on Monday considered government's request to find out if there is a conflict between the government, on the one hand, and Parliament, on the other hand, "generated by the tabling of a motion of censure in between two ordinary parliamentary sessions with the consequence of convening an extraordinary session exclusively for the presentation of the motion without its debate or a vote on it."