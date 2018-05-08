Court rules unconstitutional provisions in Police Law

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on Tuesday unanimously accepted a constitutionality objection, ruling the provisions of Article 10 (5), second sentence in the Police Law unconstitutional.

According to a press statement released by CCR, the court considered a constitutionality objection over Article 10 (5) in Law 360/2002, the Police Law which states that "Recruitment and selection of candidates for admission competitions in their own educational institutions and for holding the positions of police officers under the conditions of Article 9 (21), (22) and (3) shall be carried out according to the rules established by an order of the minister of internal affairs,' ruling as unconstitutional Article 10 (5), second sentence of the law.The ruling is final and generally binding. It is communicated to the two chambers of Parliament, to the Government and to the court that referred the matter to the Constitutional Court.The arguments retained in motivating the solutions of the plenum of the Constitutional Court will be presented in the decisions, which will be published in the Official Journal of Romania, Part I.