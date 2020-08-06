COVID-19 case count of Romanians abroad rises to 5,612

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus has reached 5,612, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Thursday.

According to GCS, the COVID-19 death toll of Romanian nationals abroad is 123, stagnant since the previous report.Of the 5,612 Romanian citizens confirmed to be infected, 1,891 were in Italy, 570 in Spain, 124 in France, 2,672 in Germany, 157 in the United Kingdom, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 4 in the USA, 111 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 18 in Greece, 2 in Cyprus and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil, India, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Sweden, Republic of Congo and Qatar.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 123 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in Great Britain, 9 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in the USA, one in Brazil and one in the Republic of Congo.Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the new coronavirus, 189 were declared cured: 159 in Germany, 18 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.Romanians abroad can request information on preventing and combating the virus by calling the +4021.320.20.20 special line.As of August 5, 1,768,393 cases had been reported in the EU EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases had been recorded in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France and Germany.Globally, 18,519,579 cases had been confirmed.