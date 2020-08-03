COVID-19 case count of Romanians abroad stable at 5,555

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus has remained stagnant at 5,555, and the COVID-19 death toll of Romanian citizens abroad has stayed at 123, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday.

According to GCS, of the 5,555 Romanian citizens confirmed as infected, 1,891 were in Italy, 570 in Spain, 124 in France, 2,616 in Germany, 157 in Great Britain, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 4 in the USA, 111 in Austria , 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 18 in Greece, 2 in Cyprus and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates United, Malta, Brazil, India, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Sweden and the Republic of Congo.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 123 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in Great Britain, 9 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in the USA, one in Brazil and one in the Republic of Congo.Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 189 were declared cured: 159 in Germany, 18 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia, according to GCS.Romanians abroad can request information on preventing and combating the virus by calling the +4021.320.20.20 special line.As of Sunday, 1,733,550 cases had been reported in the EU / EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases have been reported in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France and Germany.Globally, more than 18.1 million cases of infection, more than 690,000 deaths due to COVID-19 have been confirmed, and more than 10.8 million recoveries have been reported.