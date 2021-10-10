COVID-19 claims another 211 lives, death toll rises to 39,420

As many as 211 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 (99 men and 112 women) were reported dead in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 39,420, shows data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

No previously unaccounted deaths were reported.

Two deaths were in the 30 - 39 years age range, six in the 40 - 49 years age range, 25 in the 50 - 59 age range, 45 in the 60 - 69 age range, 80 in the 70 - 79 years age range, and 53 fatalities were in the 80+ age group.As many as 194 of the recorded deaths were in patients with underlying conditions, eight deaths had no comorbidities, and for eight deaths no such conditions have been reported so far.Out of the 211 Covid fatalities, 193 were unvaccinated and 18 were vaccinated. The vaccinated patients who died were aged between 40 and 85.