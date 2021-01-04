COVID-19 death toll rises by 78 to 16,057

Another 78 deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours due to the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

GCS shows that 75 of the recorded deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, no underlying medical conditions were reported for one deceased patient, and no comorbidities have been reported to date for two deceased patients.

To date, 16,057 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic.