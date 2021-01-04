 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

COVID-19 death toll rises by 78 to 16,057

Twitter
coronavirus

Another 78 deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours due to the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

GCS shows that 75 of the recorded deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, no underlying medical conditions were reported for one deceased patient, and no comorbidities have been reported to date for two deceased patients.

To date, 16,057 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.