COVID-19 incidence rate continues to rise: Bucharest - 34.29 cases per thousand inhabitants, Otopeni - 43.73

COVID-19 test pozitiv

The COVID-19 incidence rate, calculated at 14 days for Bucharest, on Tuesday, was 34.29 per thousand inhabitants, according to the Public Health Directorate.

This is the highest infection rate with SARS-CoV-2 registered in the Capital City until now. The COVID-19 incidence rate has intensified since the beginning of this year. On January 1, the incidence rate was 0.72 per thousand inhabitants.

The city of Otopeni still has the largest SARS-CoV-2 incidence in the county of Ilfov, the county that surrounds Bucharest, reaching 43.73 per thousand inhabitants on Tuesday, going up from the previous day, when the indicator was 42.81.

