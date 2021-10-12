 
     
COVID-19 incidence rate reaches 14.71 per thousand in Bucharest

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
salvari UPU covid urgenta ambulanta

The COVID-19 incidence rate for 14 days has reached 14.71 per thousand inhabitants on Tuesday, in Bucharest, according to the website of the Public Health Directorate (DSP).

Yesterday, the incidence rate was 14.2, Agerpres informs.

 

