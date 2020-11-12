COVID-19 patient dies after several days' wait for ICU vacancy

A 67-year-old man from Geoagiu - Hunedoara County, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 ten days ago and whose family had launched a public call for a free ICU place died on Thursday in hospital in Deva, the man's daughter announced on his personal Facebook page.

Toma Avrigean had been waiting for an ICU vacancy for several days, and the family tried to help by calling several hospitals in the country in hopes that an intensive care bed with the necessary equipment would be found available.

The man was confirmed coronavirus-positive in early November. When his health deteriorated, he was hospitalized in Orastie, and from there he wrote a Facebook message urging people to protect themselves and observe the rules imposed by the authorities.

"I assure you that it's terrible: fever, headache, abdominal pain, muscle aches, reduced respiratory capacity, lack of appetite, insomnia, plus quarantine for 14 days. Wear a mask, disinfect yourselves, keep your distance, avoid crowded spaces. I issue this warning out of friendship. Don't ignore the virus, it exists and I don't want you to suffer. May God bless us all!," he wrote on Facebook.

According to Avrigean's daughter, he was transferred to the Deva hospital on Wednesday, where he died the next day.

Hunedoara County hit a record high on Thursday in terms of the single-day COVID-19 infections, with 412 cases, the Strategic Communication Group informs. The county's 14-day incidence rate per 1,000 population reached 2.86.

As many as 6,140 people have fallen ill with COVID-19 in Hunedoara County since the onset of the pandemic.