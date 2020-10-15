COVID-19 test results of PSD's Marcel Ciolacu, Paul Stanescu - negative

The COVID-19 test results of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) leaders Marcel Ciolacu and Paul Stanescu are negative, according to AGERPRES.

According to some Social Democratic sources, the PSD leader, Marcel Ciolacu, and the general secretary of this party, Paul Stanescu, on Wednesday evening received the results of their tests and they are negative.

The two politicians decided on Tuesday to get tested and self-isolate while waiting for the results, after coming into contact, last week, with several of their colleagues found to have the novel coronavirus, among whom Simona Bucura Oprescu and Radu Moldovan.